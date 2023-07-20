Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Period Of Heavy Rain For Saturated Eastern Coasts

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 20 - Monday 24 July
 

MetService is forecasting a shift in winds from westerly to easterly today and tomorrow with eastern coasts of the country set to see some wet weather in the next few days. The rain will affect vulnerable regions from Northland down to Hawkes Bay which are already under Heavy Rain Watches or Warnings.

MetService meteorologist April Clark says, “A broad area of low pressure currently west of the North Island will be the major driver of the weather over the next four days, pushing a band of heavy rain and strong northeasterlies over the upper North Island (including Gisborne) today and tomorrow.”

“The first match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park is likely to see fans dry at kick-off but in light rain by the final whistle. The main rainband is expected to cross Auckland soon after the game finishes, with a Heavy Rain Watch in force over the area from 8pm tonight, so be prepared for hazardous driving conditions if you have a longer commute home,” Clark warned.

Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are out for Gisborne and Coromandel starting tonight or tomorrow morning, with 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 100-150mm possible. This unwelcome rain could quickly cause surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions so keep up to date with advice from your local emergency providers if you live in these areas.

As the low moves east of the North Island over the weekend the focus of the strong winds and heavy rain drifts south and becomes wider, affecting eastern regions from East Cape to Bluff. While the details for Saturday’s forecast from Gisborne to Christchurch all agree on some amount of rain, Sunday’s forecast is a lot more uncertain (see image below). Exactly where and how heavy the rain will be in the east varies significantly at present, so checking the forecast over the next couple days as these details become clearer is important.

It's not all rain and gloom, with western regions south of Taranaki looking to see a mostly dry few days, while the upper North Island will see a good clearance of the rain and an easing of the winds into the weekend. As always, for more details for your city or town head to metservice.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police: Serious Incident In Auckland’s CBD Contained

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More


ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-Right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws & regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit materially. More


Green Party: Change The Tax System To Support Struggling Households

“Last week Labour decided to rule out implementing a wealth tax or a capital gains tax. While inflation has eased slightly, we know that thousands of families are still struggling to afford the basics. We must build an Aotearoa that works for everyone, with a fairer tax system to pay for it,” says Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter. More

Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 