Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ashburton River/Hakatere Bridge SH1 Precautionary Closure 7Pm Tonight And Overnight, Wet Weather Continues In Canterbury

Sunday, 23 July 2023, 7:52 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is closing the SH1 Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge tonight (Sunday) at 7 pm through to around 6 am Monday 24 July.

“The closure is precautionary given the build-up of flood debris around the bridge piers,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for Waka Kotahi Central South Island. (See photos below – showing reasonable amounts of freeboard/room between the bridge deck and the river.)

Although the river levels are not comparable to the 2021 flood which undermined part of the bridge and required remediation, given more rain is forecast a cautious approach is appropriate, says Mr Pinner. “If the river levels drop and concerns over debris lessen, the bridge may re-open later tonight or earlier tomorrow, however, we prefer people to be aware of the potential for the full overnight closure ahead of time.”

Emergency vehicles will be allowed across the bridge.

Electronic moveable signs are going in place now north of Timaru and Rangitata, with permanent signs advertising the bridge closure in Rolleston, Rakaia and Hinds.

  • Local road bridges in Ashburton District were all closed as at 3 pm this afternoon, reports Ashburton Civil Defence Emergency Management. https://www.ashburtondc.govt.nz/news/2023-news/civil-defence-urges-caution-due-to-heavy-rain
  • Driving conditions are treacherous, with widespread surface flooding across the Ashburton District's roads and the State Highway network. Conditions can change rapidly, and with a large area of the road network affected, not every flooded road will have warning signage, says Civil Defence in Ashburton.
  • An Orange Heavy Rain Warning remains in place for Canterbury. MetService expects another 60 to 90 mm of rain, on top of what has already fallen, mainly about the foothills and High Country.

The Ashburton River/ Hakatere Bridge this afternoon, part of SH1:

Inland from Ashburton, main highway to Methven: Inland Mid Canterbury, SH77 between Thompsons Track and Pole Road, the highway is closed due to flooding. Local road bridges are closed also so people need to be aware of this taking alternative routes.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/435551

Geraldine to Fairlie SH79 one closure point at Middle Valley: There is an alternative route via SH8 and SH1.

Updates for Middle Valley: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/435560

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill: There are patches of flooded highway along this route but it is open. Waka Kotahi encourages all drivers on essential trips to drive to the conditions.

SH75 Banks Peninsula, Birdlings Flat to Cooptown: There is Stop/Go traffic management along this route and a number of small slips restricting traffic. The route opened after lunch after an earlier closure to clear a large slip near Little River.

Places to get up-to-date information

All Canterbury highway updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury

Ashburton District Council Civil Defence: https://www.ashburtondc.govt.nz/news/2023-news/civil-defence-urges-caution-due-to-heavy-rain

Environment Canterbury alpine river levels: https://www.ecan.govt.nz/home/alpine-riverbed-alert/

For Ashburton District ECan says: All the rivers at the top of the catchment are running high and flows are increasing downstream this afternoon. Expect these to rise throughout the day today as the snow at the top of the catchment melts. At this stage we do not expect significant out of river flooding, but localised issues and erosion to already vulnerable areas is likely.

Ashburton River levels at the SH1 bridge: https://www.ecan.govt.nz/data/riverflow/sitedetails/68801

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taxpayers Fund ACT MPs ‘Real Change’ Videos

During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More

Gordon Campbell: On Sir Roger’s Lament, And The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned... More>>

 
NZ First: Freedom Of Speech Facing Biggest Threat

New Zealand First’s stance has always been that the government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But what has happened today is breathtaking and a serious assault on this country’s democracy and points to a disastrous interference in the upcoming election. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 