Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Buses In Kāpiti Reduced During All-day Industrial Action

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Bus passengers in Kāpiti are advised that Metlink bus services on Wednesday 26 July will be running to a Sunday timetable, with the addition of school trips, during all-day industrial action.

Unionised employees of Uzabus, one of the operators contracted to run Metlink bus services, will be taking industrial action for 24 hours from 04:00 on Wednesday 26 July. Uzabus is contracted to provide bus services in Kāpiti.

A full Sunday timetable will be running on routes 250, 260, 261, 262, 280 and 281, with some exceptions. There will be no service on routes 251 and 264, which do not run on Sundays. The 290 will be operating on a reduced timetable.

Trains will be running a full weekday service; however Kāpiti passengers are encouraged to check their bus connections, which may be impacted by the reduced timetable.

Metlink bus routes in the rest of the region will be unaffected. There will be no impact on services to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, for which no matches are scheduled on Wednesday.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain advised that bus passengers planning to travel in Kāpiti on 26 July should check their bus routes before they go.

“Metlink will keep in touch with Uzabus to ensure that disruption is minimised. The latest information will be provided to passengers via our app and website.”

More information on the services impacted can be found at metlink.org.nz/kapiti-industrial-action.

Passengers should seek up-to-date travel information on the Metlink app or at metlink.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Hipkins: Reallocation Of Ministerial Portfolios

The Prime Minister has announced the reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios, promoting newer Ministers who have demonstrated promise - “Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of Justice. Aligning the Justice & Police portfolios will be important in the coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure young offenders face more accountability for their crimes." More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 

EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election, and that requires a shift in attitude says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA). More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 