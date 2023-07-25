Buses In Kāpiti Reduced During All-day Industrial Action

Bus passengers in Kāpiti are advised that Metlink bus services on Wednesday 26 July will be running to a Sunday timetable, with the addition of school trips, during all-day industrial action.

Unionised employees of Uzabus, one of the operators contracted to run Metlink bus services, will be taking industrial action for 24 hours from 04:00 on Wednesday 26 July. Uzabus is contracted to provide bus services in Kāpiti.

A full Sunday timetable will be running on routes 250, 260, 261, 262, 280 and 281, with some exceptions. There will be no service on routes 251 and 264, which do not run on Sundays. The 290 will be operating on a reduced timetable.

Trains will be running a full weekday service; however Kāpiti passengers are encouraged to check their bus connections, which may be impacted by the reduced timetable.

Metlink bus routes in the rest of the region will be unaffected. There will be no impact on services to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, for which no matches are scheduled on Wednesday.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain advised that bus passengers planning to travel in Kāpiti on 26 July should check their bus routes before they go.

“Metlink will keep in touch with Uzabus to ensure that disruption is minimised. The latest information will be provided to passengers via our app and website.”

More information on the services impacted can be found at metlink.org.nz/kapiti-industrial-action.

Passengers should seek up-to-date travel information on the Metlink app or at metlink.org.nz.

