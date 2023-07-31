Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pacific Youth Take The Reins Of Decision-making To Distribute $200,000 In Their Community, Their Way

Monday, 31 July 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Foundation North

A panel of young Pacific South Aucklanders has designed, promoted and delivered a unique funding programme to distribute 20 grants of $10,000 to projects benefitting Pacific communities in South Auckland.

The 13 young people (aged 18-26) responded to a call put out last December by community trust Foundation North, offering youth who were passionate about their community the opportunity to step up and take the reins of decision-making to create their own $200,000 fund, with $100,000 from Foundation North and $100,000 from the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Over fortnightly sessions, guided by youth facilitator Isi Loamanu, supported by Foundation North Staff, the panel collaborated to decide the fund’s objectives and assessment criteria - culminating in the launch of the Pasifika Waymakers Fund in April 2023.

The community response, spurred on by the panel’s eye-catching social media activity, was overwhelming, with 51 applications. Panel members were excited about the opportunity to get behind the projects, and mindful of the responsibility that came with that.

“I always come back to the saying ‘Be the change you want to see’, and I have never been part of anything like this before”, said panellist Callum Fiu (23), a digital content producer from Māngere East. “I loved being able to put my passion for my community together with my love of everything creative. I am glad I stepped up and gave this a go, and it directly benefits our Pacific communities which is a massive win!”

For others on the panel, the experience fuelled a fire in them to contribute more to the governance space. “I have joined two boards since joining this panel!”, commented Nova Tagi (26), an entrepreneur from Pukekohe. “This project has excited and challenged us in equal measure – it has required all of us to come with an open mind, to ask questions, to not be afraid to voice our opinions and also to share the talanoa space, even when there might be disagreement.”

The 20 funded projects were selected for their fit with the Fund’s intent to benefit Pacific people, their families, and communities in South Auckland: from a barbershop academy and health/allergy aware cooking lessons, through to a Niuean cultural festival and a hip-hop dance showcase.

Foundation North's Head of Funding, Audry McLaren, said, "Participatory grantmaking is an evolving practice requiring trust and openness to innovation and, most importantly, supporting community-led fund design, development and decision-making. This is the third iteration of participatory grantmaking with Pacific youth in South Auckland. Each time has been different, and the learnings for us as a funder are invaluable. We are delighted to partner with the Ministry for Pacific Peoples to support young Pacific leaders positively impacting their communities."

Ministry for Pacific Peoples Deputy Secretary for Service Delivery, Tuaopepe Abba Fidow commented “This approach is innately the right one for so many reasons: it puts decision-making into the hands of our gifted and connected young people, it responds to real-time community aspirations at a grass-roots level, and it honours Pacific values with a by-Pacific-for Pacific approach. We celebrate the achievements of the panel, and the impact the 20 projects will have for Pacific communities. It has been a delight to see the Pacific Youth Future Makers taking these steps into the world of funding and governance.”

Click here for the list of approved grants.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Foundation North on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliamentary Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. The Scoop Election Podcast crew chatted to the Taxpayer’s eagle-eyed porcine mascot and researcher Oliver Bryan about what he considers an egregious breach of parliamentary rules. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


 
 
National Party: Nine Gang Members To Every Ten Police Officers

New data reveals the National Gang List has grown to 9,100, an increase of 70% since Labour came to power, with gangs recruiting twice as fast as police. In some districts, such as Bay of Plenty, gang members already double the number of police officers. More


NZ Govt: Camera Rollout Boosts Marine Protection

The rollout of on-board cameras across New Zealand’s inshore commercial fishing fleet has reached a new milestone, with cameras going live on the first 23 boats from Tuesday. More


NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party: Fishing & Hunting Minister Welcome, But With Misgivings

The public should ask searching questions about National’s real intentions relative to its past disregard for recreational fishing and hunting. It remains to be seen how sincere it’s promise to set up a credible voice at the cabinet table really is. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 