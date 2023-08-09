Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Waipounamu Weather Reminders Overnight Wednesday Into Thursday

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 8:55 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

A heavy snow watch remains in force over large parts of Te Waipounamu/ the South Island Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, potentially passing over the island early Thursday.

“Yesterday’s orange warning has been downgraded to yellow for north of Arthur’s Pass/ central Canterbury,” says Tresca Forrester, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager for the West Coast and Top of the South Island.

“Drivers will still need to drive well-prepared and ready for snow and ice in inland Buller District, western Tasman, inland Canterbury and about and north of Arthur’s Pass, inland Marlborough, the Richmond Range and Nelson Lakes National Park,” she says. “It’s still possible short closures could occur across the road network.”

  • Snow is also forecast south of Arthur’s Pass to Lake Tekapo from 6 pm tonight to midnight.
  • Porters Pass on SH73 is forecast to catch snow overnight from late Wednesday afternoon.
  • The Lindis Pass (SH8) between Cromwell and Omarama may also get snow showers today and overnight, possibly peaking after midnight, 1 am to 3 am.

Further south, there is a heavy snow watch over much of Otago and Southland, inland from Dunedin and across to Milford Sound/ Piopiotahi. Crews are well prepared with grit trucks and de-icing compound replenished.

Gorge Hill in Southland, SH94, at daybreak today (Wednesday) – trucks and graders ensuring the road is safe as it can be for winter driving conditions.

Winter tips:

  • Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.
  • Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.
  • For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.
  • Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads. In winter, double the two-second rule and leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
  • When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped.
  • Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Poll Watch: Labour Below Thirty in Guardian Poll

Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


Socialist Equality Group: Andrew Little Attacks China

The latest Defence Policy Strategy Statement marks a definite shift in NZ’s attitude to China. In belligerent language, it portrays China as “the major driver for the new era of strategic competition among states” and denounces Beijing for seeking “to grow its political, economic, and security influence in the Pacific at the expense of more traditional partners such as New Zealand and Australia.” More



 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 