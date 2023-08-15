Mangakino Tangi Uneventful During Joint Police Operation
Inspector Phil Edwards, Taupō Police Area Commander:
Police are in general pleased with
behaviour during last Friday’s tangi and
subsequent procession to Taupō crematorium.
An operation to
monitor the behaviour of those involved was carried out
by
Police.
The one person seen displaying
antisocial driving behavior was apprehended,
and his vehicle impounded for sustained loss of traction in Taupō.
A 19-year-old man is due to appear in the
Taupō District Court on August 30
charged with sustained loss of traction, and his driver’s license has been
suspended.
Multiple Police teams, including
the Gang Harm Reduction Team, Iwi Liaison,
Taupō area Police staff, including CIB and Western Bay of Plenty staff,
monitored the tangi and subsequent procession, with very clear expectations
of zero unlawful behavior.
Multiple checkpoints were conducted in both
the Taupō and Mangakino areas,
and with assistance from Taupō District Council, there was traffic
management at intersections where required.
“Police worked
alongside the whānau, and gang leaders leading up to
and
throughout the tangi, with - in general - good driving behavior across the
tangi and procession,” Inspector Edwards says.
Police would like to thank the members of the public for their patience.
Police
encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful
activity on
the road to us, so we can take appropriate action.
Please contact 111 if it is happening now or
report other matters to Police
by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.