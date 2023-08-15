Mangakino Tangi Uneventful During Joint Police Operation

Inspector Phil Edwards, Taupō Police Area Commander:

Police are in general pleased with behaviour during last Friday’s tangi and

subsequent procession to Taupō crematorium.

An operation to monitor the behaviour of those involved was carried out by

Police.

The one person seen displaying antisocial driving behavior was apprehended,

and his vehicle impounded for sustained loss of traction in Taupō.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in the Taupō District Court on August 30

charged with sustained loss of traction, and his driver’s license has been

suspended.

Multiple Police teams, including the Gang Harm Reduction Team, Iwi Liaison,

Taupō area Police staff, including CIB and Western Bay of Plenty staff,

monitored the tangi and subsequent procession, with very clear expectations

of zero unlawful behavior.

Multiple checkpoints were conducted in both the Taupō and Mangakino areas,

and with assistance from Taupō District Council, there was traffic

management at intersections where required.

“Police worked alongside the whānau, and gang leaders leading up to and

throughout the tangi, with - in general - good driving behavior across the

tangi and procession,” Inspector Edwards says.

Police would like to thank the members of the public for their patience.

Police encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on

the road to us, so we can take appropriate action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now or report other matters to Police

by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

