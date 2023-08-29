Overnight SH1 Closure From Symonds Street To Nelson Street Tonight
Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 4:46 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
that State Highway 1 (SH1) northbound from Symonds Street to
Nelson Street will be closed tonight (Tuesday 29 August)
between 9pm and 5am while crews carry out urgent maintenance
repairs.
There will be a full northbound closure and
the following ramps and links will be closed:
- SH1
Nelson Street northbound off-ramp
- SH1 northbound to
SH16 westbound link (to Helensville)
- SH1 to SH16
Port link will still be open
A detour will be in
place from the SH1 Wellesley Street northbound off-ramp to
SH16 Wellesley Street westbound on-ramp. From here you will
be able to carry along SH16 westbound or join SH1
northbound.
Please note this work is weather
dependent. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland
for real time
updates.
