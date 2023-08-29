Overnight SH1 Closure From Symonds Street To Nelson Street Tonight

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 1 (SH1) northbound from Symonds Street to Nelson Street will be closed tonight (Tuesday 29 August) between 9pm and 5am while crews carry out urgent maintenance repairs.

There will be a full northbound closure and the following ramps and links will be closed:

SH1 Nelson Street northbound off-ramp

SH1 northbound to SH16 westbound link (to Helensville)

SH1 to SH16 Port link will still be open

A detour will be in place from the SH1 Wellesley Street northbound off-ramp to SH16 Wellesley Street westbound on-ramp. From here you will be able to carry along SH16 westbound or join SH1 northbound.

Please note this work is weather dependent. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland for real time updates.

