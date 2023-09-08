Council Moves Quickly To Combat Riverbank Erosion
Friday, 8 September 2023, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton City Council is preparing to undertake work to
protect a critical piece of the city’s water
infrastructure, following erosion to the bank located on the
western side of the Waikato River.
In 2020 a section
of the riverbank near the water treatment plant, opposite
the Hamilton Gardens, required emergency erosion works.
During this work, further areas along the riverbank were
identified as needing strengthening and since then Council
has been actively monitoring the sites and working with
engineering consultants on a way to fix these
issues.
Over the past few months, changes to the river
level and current have increased the level of erosion along
this stretch, meaning work is now urgently required to
stabilise the bank and protect the twin Western Bulk Water
Mains located where the Mangakootukutuku Stream flows into
the Waikato River.
Work to stabilise the bank will
begin Monday 11 September and will see large rocks placed
against the exposed bank and underwater to direct the
current away from the eroded area. These repairs are
expected to take around four to six weeks to complete,
weather dependant.
The erosion work is not expected to
impact the water supply, however there is the possibility of
unexpected events while working so closely to critical
infrastructure. Council has contingency plans in place to
minimise any potential impacts that might occur to the water
supply.
