Green Light For Glen Innes To Tāmaki Drive Shared Path
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
An independent panel has granted resource consent to
construct a pedestrian and cycle path in
Auckland.
Auckland Transport applied for resource
consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting)
Act 2020. The shared path will start at Ngāpipi Road, run
through Whakatakataka Reserve and above the foreshore of
Hobson Bay. It will continue over Pourewa Creek and end at
Pourewa Creek Bridge on Ōrākei Road.
The resource
consent conditions are listed in the decision document
linked below.
The decision comes 107 working days
after the application was lodged with the Environmental
Protection Authority.
The Environmental Protection
Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide
advice and administrative support for the panel convener,
Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he
appoints.
Read
the Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive shared path
decision
More
about fast-track
consenting
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino
In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More