Green Light For Glen Innes To Tāmaki Drive Shared Path

An independent panel has granted resource consent to construct a pedestrian and cycle path in Auckland.

Auckland Transport applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The shared path will start at Ngāpipi Road, run through Whakatakataka Reserve and above the foreshore of Hobson Bay. It will continue over Pourewa Creek and end at Pourewa Creek Bridge on Ōrākei Road.

The resource consent conditions are listed in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 107 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Glen Innes to Tāmaki Drive shared path decision

More about fast-track consenting

