Awards Recognise City’s ‘generous’ Volunteers

A hip hop artist, an outstanding line up of community champions, and an organisation dedicated to helping our most vulnerable have been recognised for their positive impact on Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Eight recipients of Hamilton City Council’s Civic Awards were celebrated at a well-attended ceremony held at the Atrium on Thursday.

The Civic Awards recognise members of the community who have made an outstanding contribution to the city, often above and beyond normal employment.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she was struck by the dedication and passion each recipient had shown toward helping others.

“As mayor, I feel humbled and privileged to lead a city full of such generous people.

“And the people we honour tonight are more than volunteers, dedicated to community service. They are expert volunteers, holding an incredible kete of knowledge which they then share in our city.

“We honour those who know more than any of us probably ever will about things like linguistics, social cohesion, break-dancing, turban ties, plants and, sadly, family harm and domestic violence.”

The recipients were selected by the Civic Honours Committee consisting of Mayor Southgate, Councillor Ryan Hamilton, Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, Councillor Emma Pike, Councillor Melaina Huaki, and Martin Gallagher.

Along with seven individuals, Te Whakaruruhau – Waikato Women’s Refuge was recognised for its work over 30-plus years, supporting thousands of women and children suffering family harm and domestic violence.

Civic Award recipients:

Shane Marwood – service to the community

Jujhar (Jay) Singh Randhawa – service to the community

Mayssaa Sheikh Al Ard – service to the community

Jarnail Singh – service to the community

Te Whakaruruhau Waikato Women’s Refuge – service to the community

Liaquat Ali Changezi – service to the community

Dujon Cullingford – service to youth and the community

Paul Drage – service to the environment

