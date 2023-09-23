Rising Waters Protest (Part Of Climate Action Week)
Saturday, 23 September 2023, 1:39 pm
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate NZ
Climate campaigners gathered in the chilly waters of
Wellington harbour today (23 Sept) to send a message of
urgency to voters in the coming election.
“Most
school students are too young to vote ourselves so we are
here to ask our parents, our neighbours, and other New
Zealanders to do it for us.” spokesperson Frankie said.
“Our message is simple. Please vote for a party that will
take serious action on climate change; parties that will do
everything possible as if our futures depend on
it.”
The rising waters protest, led by School Strike
4 Climate students, was held at Freyberg Beach (beside the
Freyberg Swimming Pool car park) in central Wellington at 12
noon, high tide.
“Please, don’t be distracted by
smaller issues like Law and Order. The greatest crime is
people who ignore the warnings and urgent need for action as
storms, floods and fires wrack our world. Please, vote for
our future.”
“We have invited people from a
mixture of ages to join our protest. We all need to work
together.”
The "VOTE CLIMATE ACTION!" message is a
reminder that every vote counts in making a difference for
our
planet.
