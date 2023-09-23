Rising Waters Protest (Part Of Climate Action Week)

Climate campaigners gathered in the chilly waters of Wellington harbour today (23 Sept) to send a message of urgency to voters in the coming election.

“Most school students are too young to vote ourselves so we are here to ask our parents, our neighbours, and other New Zealanders to do it for us.” spokesperson Frankie said. “Our message is simple. Please vote for a party that will take serious action on climate change; parties that will do everything possible as if our futures depend on it.”

The rising waters protest, led by School Strike 4 Climate students, was held at Freyberg Beach (beside the Freyberg Swimming Pool car park) in central Wellington at 12 noon, high tide.

“Please, don’t be distracted by smaller issues like Law and Order. The greatest crime is people who ignore the warnings and urgent need for action as storms, floods and fires wrack our world. Please, vote for our future.”

“We have invited people from a mixture of ages to join our protest. We all need to work together.”

The "VOTE CLIMATE ACTION!" message is a reminder that every vote counts in making a difference for our planet.

