Arrests Made And Weapons Located In Ōpōtiki And Whakatane

Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray, Acting Area Commander

Eastern Bay of Plenty:

Three people have been arrested and offensive weapons located by Police in

Whakatane and Ōpōtiki.

Staff are continuously assessing ongoing gang conflict in the area.

Police conducted six traffic stops overnight and this morning, and searched

an address using the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act

2023.

One person was arrested in Whakatane after they were sighted with a firearm,

offensive weapons were also located in the vehicle.

Charges are being considered.

A 40-year-old gang member from Auckland was arrested in Ōpōtiki and is due

to appear in the Ōpōtiki District Court on 2 November.

He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of

drug utensils

A youth was also arrested for cannabis supply and will be referred to Youth

Services.

Police will continue to take all necessary measures to stamp out this

behaviour and hold offenders to account and will be maintaining a highly

visible presence.

Police encourage members of the public to share information on anyone

illegally possessing firearms and weapons with Police.

Information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

