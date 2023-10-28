Arrests Made And Weapons Located In Ōpōtiki And Whakatane
Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray, Acting Area
Commander
Eastern Bay of Plenty:
Three people have
been arrested and offensive weapons located by Police
in
Whakatane and Ōpōtiki.
Staff are continuously assessing ongoing gang conflict in the area.
Police
conducted six traffic stops overnight and this morning, and
searched
an address using the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act
2023.
One
person was arrested in Whakatane after they were sighted
with a firearm,
offensive weapons were also located in the vehicle.
Charges are being considered.
A
40-year-old gang member from Auckland was arrested in
Ōpōtiki and is due
to appear in the Ōpōtiki District Court on 2 November.
He has been charged with
possession of an offensive weapon and possession of
drug utensils
A youth was also arrested for cannabis supply
and will be referred to Youth
Services.
Police will
continue to take all necessary measures to stamp out
this
behaviour and hold offenders to account and will be maintaining a highly
visible presence.
Police
encourage members of the public to share information on
anyone
illegally possessing firearms and weapons with Police.
Information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.