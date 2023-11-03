Te Pae Christchurch Wins International Sustainability Award

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is honored to have been awarded the 2023 Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award in the Community and Government Projects category.

Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross Steele said he is incredibly proud of this international recognition. “This award is a credit to the entire Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre team and their commitment to foster a culture of environmental excellence.”

“Sustainability is a key operational pillar for Te Pae Christchurch and an area our whole team is passionate about. We view all significant decisions through an environmental lens and are driven to provide world class sustainable convention centre operations, creating meaningful change for future generations,” Mr Steele said.

The prestigious 2023 Skal International Sustainable Tourism Awards hosted a record number of 68 entries from 18 countries. Evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of esteemed sustainability experts, this awards program has been held annually since 2002 and serves as a platform to give recognition to contributions, remarkable achievements, innovation, and best practices in sustainability and responsible tourism.

The Awards Ceremony took place at the Opening Ceremony of the 82nd Skål World Congress in Málaga, Spain on Thursday 2 November.

