Te Pae Christchurch Wins International Sustainability Award
Friday, 3 November 2023, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Te Pae Christchurch
Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is honored to have
been awarded the 2023 Skål International Sustainable
Tourism Award in the Community and Government Projects
category.
Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross
Steele said he is incredibly proud of this international
recognition. “This award is a credit to the entire Te
Pae Christchurch Convention Centre team and their commitment
to foster a culture of environmental
excellence.”
“Sustainability is
a key operational pillar for Te Pae Christchurch and an area
our whole team is passionate about. We view all significant
decisions through an environmental lens and are driven to
provide world class sustainable convention centre
operations, creating meaningful change for future
generations,” Mr Steele said.
The
prestigious 2023 Skal International Sustainable Tourism
Awards hosted a record number of 68 entries from 18
countries. Evaluated by an independent judging panel
comprised of esteemed sustainability experts, this awards
program has been held annually since 2002 and serves as a
platform to give recognition to contributions, remarkable
achievements, innovation, and best practices in
sustainability and responsible tourism.
The Awards
Ceremony took place at the Opening Ceremony of the 82nd
Skål World Congress in Málaga, Spain on Thursday 2
November.
