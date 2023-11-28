Don’t get carried away this Crate Day

Police are working with our partners to prevent alcohol-related harm in our community with Crate Day and the summer period fast approaching.

We want everyone to have fun, but in a way that respects others, and with no harm to other members of the community or the environment.

Police are aware of a large gathering planned for Crate Day at the Ashley River Gorge and have been collaborating with Environment Canterbury, Department of Conservation, Waimakariri Council and 4WD clubs to prevent harm to those at the river, to the environment surrounding the river, and unlawful activity including drinking and driving.

Canterbury Rural Police are wanting to send a clear message to people planning on getting behind the wheel after drinking, whether on the roads or off - don’t.

Police around the Canterbury region will be monitoring activity and will respond to reports of dangerous and unlawful behaviour, including drinking and driving, and incidents with the potential to cause harm.

Driving while impaired considerably raises the risk of crashing and of those crashes resulting in serious injuries.

Police want to reduce alcohol-related offending, victimisation, and harm – particularly as we head into the summer months - and we work with our partners and the community to foster a culture which does so.

Check out sites like www.alcohol.org.nz or www.ahw.org.nz for information on safer drinking habits for you, your family and friends.

If you’re planning a party/ event this Crate Day or in the summer months consider registering it at Good One https://goodone.org.nz/canterbury/. This allows us to be aware of the party and we can work with you to ensure it is a safe event.

Remember - be respectful, look after yourself, and look after your mates.

If you see any unlawful activity, including dangerous behaviour or driving, call Police on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

