It's Time To Cycle!

It’s time to cycle with Travel Safe’s new February to April calendar of free cycling activities for riders of all levels across Tauranga and the Western Bay.

Formerly February’s Bike Month, the extended Time to Cycle event calendar means thrice the fun with even more opportunities to gain skills and confidence, and learn to navigate the city safely by bike.

Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says riding a bike is fantastic for fun, fitness, and friendship.

“People ride bikes for a multitude of reasons and cycling has so many benefits. It’s healthy, environmentally friendly, and brings people a lot of happiness. It’s also an awesome alternative to get to work or school, and often a lot quicker than you think.”

“As well as having fun, Time to Cycle is all about supporting and upskilling our community to cycle safely through education, knowledge of safer routes, and encouraging regular bike maintenance.”

Travel Safe Adult Cycling Educator, Buddy Meyer, will be leading the Guided Urban Rides again this year, and says Time to Cycle presents a perfect opportunity to explore Tauranga in a safe and supportive environment.

“Tauranga has a lot of new cycling infrastructure like two-way cycleways and shared-paths, and a big network of lesser-known off-road paths and trails that connect suburbs, neighbourhoods, and key destinations,” says Buddy.

“Time to Cycle highlights the safe use of these with events like the historic rides, bike to work, and cycle tours. They offer a chance for riders to check out some new areas, meet some new people, and ride with confidence.”

The calendar caters for riders of all levels and ages with events like learn to ride beginner bike skills and adult cycle skills courses, hands-on bike maintenance education, and fun activities for families and children.

The popularity of e-bikes continues to rise, and they are welcome at most Time to Cycle events. There are even e-bike specific activities like e-bike skills courses, and an e-bike maintenance night.

Spaces are limited and will fill up quickly so check out the full calendar and register today at www.mytauranga.co.nz/timetocycle.

