Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It's Time To Cycle!

Monday, 8 January 2024, 10:44 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

It’s time to cycle with Travel Safe’s new February to April calendar of free cycling activities for riders of all levels across Tauranga and the Western Bay.

Formerly February’s Bike Month, the extended Time to Cycle event calendar means thrice the fun with even more opportunities to gain skills and confidence, and learn to navigate the city safely by bike.

Travel Safe Team Leader Sonia Lynds says riding a bike is fantastic for fun, fitness, and friendship.

“People ride bikes for a multitude of reasons and cycling has so many benefits. It’s healthy, environmentally friendly, and brings people a lot of happiness. It’s also an awesome alternative to get to work or school, and often a lot quicker than you think.”

“As well as having fun, Time to Cycle is all about supporting and upskilling our community to cycle safely through education, knowledge of safer routes, and encouraging regular bike maintenance.”

Travel Safe Adult Cycling Educator, Buddy Meyer, will be leading the Guided Urban Rides again this year, and says Time to Cycle presents a perfect opportunity to explore Tauranga in a safe and supportive environment.

“Tauranga has a lot of new cycling infrastructure like two-way cycleways and shared-paths, and a big network of lesser-known off-road paths and trails that connect suburbs, neighbourhoods, and key destinations,” says Buddy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Time to Cycle highlights the safe use of these with events like the historic rides, bike to work, and cycle tours. They offer a chance for riders to check out some new areas, meet some new people, and ride with confidence.”

The calendar caters for riders of all levels and ages with events like learn to ride beginner bike skills and adult cycle skills courses, hands-on bike maintenance education, and fun activities for families and children.

The popularity of e-bikes continues to rise, and they are welcome at most Time to Cycle events. There are even e-bike specific activities like e-bike skills courses, and an e-bike maintenance night.

Spaces are limited and will fill up quickly so check out the full calendar and register today at www.mytauranga.co.nz/timetocycle.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Binoy Kampmark: Funding The Imperium: Australia Subsidises US Nuclear Submarines


AUKUS, the trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, was a steal for all except one of the partners. Australia, given the illusion of protection even as its aggressive stance (acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, becoming a forward base for the US military) aggravated other countries; the feeling of superiority, even as it was surrendering itself to a foreign power as never before, was the loser in the bargain.
Last month, Australians woke up to the sad reminder that their government’s capitulation to Washington has been so total as to render any further talk about independence an embarrassment...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 