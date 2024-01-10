Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests made in relation to altercation leading to homicide

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Palmerston North Police have charged two men in in connection with a gang-related altercation that led to the murder of Hori Gage last year.

Mr Gage was shot in his vehicle on Sunday 6 August outside his Croydon Avenue property, while his children were present.

Police believe that his murder was a direct response to events at a Main Street, Hokowhitu bar on Friday 4 August, when several altercations have occurred both inside and outside of the bar.

This culminated with an altercation between rival members of the Mongrel Mob and Black Power on Main Street, Palmerston North.

A senior member of Black Power received stab wounds during that altercation.

An 18-year-old Wellington man is due to reappear in Wellington District Court on 26 January charged with injuring with intent to injure, relating to an assault on a bar patron inside the Main Street bar.

A 25-year-old Porirua man is due to reappear in Porirua District Court on 12 January charging with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, relating to the stabbing that occurred outside on Main Street.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson says the Police investigation into Hori Gage’s murder continues, with Police working to gain a clearer picture of the events on 6 August to ensure those responsible are held to account.

“The arrests of those for events on Main Street on 4 August has been one part of this investigation,” he says.

“It was always important not to forget what started the road to the murder of Hori.

“These arrests show the Police’s commitment to holding everyone accountable for their actions over the weekend of 4-6 August,” Detective Sergeant Wilson says.

Anyone with information on what led to Hori Gage’s death who has not already spoken to Police is urged to do so by calling Police on 105 or going online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230806/2952.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

