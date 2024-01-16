Missing West Auckland 12-year-old located safe and well
The 12-year-old girl reported missing from Glendene has been found this evening.
She is safe and well.
Police would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information.
The 12-year-old girl reported missing from Glendene has been found this evening.
She is safe and well.
Police would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information.
Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More
Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More
ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More
Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation
With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More