Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Change Needed To Recycling System In Wellington

Friday, 26 January 2024, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The Ministry for the Environment is introducing nationwide recycling standards to make sure each council is collecting the same recyclables from homes across the motu – with no change needed in Pōneke.

There’ll be no difference to recycling in Wellington City when the standardisation kicks-in on February 1 as Wellington City Council has been keeping tabs on the changes, and has made sure any updates to our kerbside recycling has been in line with what’s coming.

Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon says a consistent system around the whole country will make recycling easier, but reducing recycling completely is the goal.

“We endorse, encourage, and educate on how to recycle correctly, but ultimately the goal is to dramatically reduce the amount of recycling by using alternatives to packaging like refilling, reusing, and repurposing items where possible because less production of resources is part of our city direction to be a low carbon circular economy.

“Wellingtonians are generally good at recycling, but there is still room for improvement. A quick visit to the Council’s website can clear up any doubt around what can and can’t go in the bins or bags.”

Manager Waste, Water, and Resilience Chris Mathews says while what gets picked up from

Wellington homes won’t change, it’s a good time to check you’re recycling right.

“We want to make sure everything that goes in your recycling bin or bag can be sorted at the Oji recycling facility in Seaview.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It’s important to do the basics well. Take lids off bottles and containers, rinse all items, and remember not to squash your cans or plastic recycling so the optic sorter can spot it and sort it properly.”

It also means when Wellingtonians move or go on holiday to another part of the country, or visitors from Aotearoa come here, they know exactly what they can recycle wherever they are.

A reminder of what can go in the recycling bin or bag:

· Plastic bottles, trays and containers numbered 1, 2 and 5 only

· Leaned food and drink tins and cans

· Paper and cardboard

· Glass bottles and jars- with no lids

Items that can’t be put out for recycling:

· Plastic and metal lids – but 2 and 5 plastic and all metal lids can be dropped-off at the Sustainability Trust or at the Tip Shop

· Plastics numbered 3,4,6, and 7

· Compostable packaging and containers

· Nappies and sanitary products

· Fabric and clothing

· Soft plastics

· Polystyrene

· E-waste

· Coffee cups and lids

· Aerosols

· Batteries (to recycle batteries drop them at one of our collection points)

For more information on recycling and ways to reduce waste, check out Council’s website wellington.govt.nz/sortyourrecycling

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Christopher Luxon Is Turning NZ Into A US Proxy


How many students can pack into a phone booth? Surely, nowhere near as many as the double standards the Luxon government is packing into its rationale for helping to bomb the Houthis. So outraged are we at the Houthi attacks on maritime trade that Christopher Luxon has signed this country up to what he calls “the right team” - a US-led strike force that’s intent on bombing the Houthis into submission. It is an effort that US President Joe Biden has already conceded is failing...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 