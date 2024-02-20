Waikari Fire Update #5

Firefighters have spent today tackling deep-seated hotspots on the Waikari fireground.

The fire has burnt 327 hectares with a perimeter of 8.6km.

Incident Commander Des Irving says two crews will patrol the fireground tonight and a Fire and Emergency drone will carry out thermal imaging to identify any further hotspots that firefighters will tackle tomorrow.

Three crews will be on site in the morning.

Last night’s rain helped cool the fire ground but has not changed the underlying high fire danger. Des Irving is reminding people to remain vigilant and to call 111 immediately if they see smoke.

