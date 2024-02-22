Rescheduled Closure: SH1 Northbound Off-ramp At Papakura

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that the planned 4 week closure of State Highway 1 (SH1) Papakura northbound off-ramp will take place from 9pm next Wednesday 28 February.

NZTA has worked with Auckland Transport to ensure that likely impacts on the local network are well managed.

Three signposted detour routes will be available via Drury, Takanini and SH1 (please see map attached).

Motorists can expect some morning and afternoon peak hour delays while drivers adapt to the off-ramp closure and detours.

Stephen Collett, NZTA Regional Manager Transport Services says that the off-ramp closure is essential to allow crews to rebuild the Papakura northbound off-ramp.

“Testing has shown the ramp needs underlying pavement strengthening, followed by tying into the motorway widening works underway.

“While this off-ramp closure will no doubt impact travel, this is an important part of the interchange improvements which will improve safety and resilience.

“I’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we complete these important works” says Mr Collett.

This work is part of the first stage of work on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, part of the Government’s $8.7 billion investment through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get our cities moving, save lives and boost productivity.

The SH1 Papakura to Drury project will provide:

An additional lane in each direction and wide shoulders to future-proof for public transport services between Papakura and Drury

Interchange improvements at Papakura (including a new southbound on-ramp) and Drury (enabling rail electrification between Papakura and Pukekohe, future-proofing for additional rail lines, and improved safety and access along Great South Road through the interchange)

4km of shared walking and cycling pathways alongside the northbound side of SH1 between Papakura and Drury interchanges (extending the Southern Path between Takanini and Papakura interchanges opened in May 2021)

Improved local road connections and access along and across the motorway

Improved safety features and environmental outcomes.

For more information on detour routes and project updates, visit: Papakura ki Pukekura – Papakura to Bombay

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

