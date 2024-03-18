Haere Mai - New Community Space Open!

Everyone’s welcome to visit the vibrant and interactive hub developed by the community for the community which opened this week, reports the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The ‘Meanwhile Space’ is located on the lawn near the old Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre in central Paraparaumu. It’s made up of a series of activities and information displays for people to enjoy.

A timeline describing the history of the now-closed community centre set in a colourful container is the centrepiece of the new space. Other welcoming attractions include a ping pong table (BYO bats and balls or borrow them from the library), a sensory footpath to tickle your toes, and a racetrack for children to push toys around.

Sonja Williams, Council’s acting group manager customer and community says the space was developed to help people to connect with each other, take part in a variety of activities, or simply rest and recharge.

“As a true community project, we’re grateful to Kāpiti Art Studio, Kāpiti Horticulture Society and the Shed Project Kāpiti who helped create the space,” said Ms Williams.

The space is available for events and can be booked by emailing neighbours.event@kapiticoast.govt.nz

Security cameras have been installed to monitor the area and deter would-be vandals.

“We look forward to seeing the new Meanwhile Space come to life with people and activites. We hope everyone recognises and values its roles in connecting and strengthening our community,” said Ms Williams.

