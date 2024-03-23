Update: Serious Crash, Arapuni Road, Arapuni - Bay of Plenty

Arapuni Road, has now reopened following a two vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police responded to the crash around 4pm.

Two people have been transported to Waikato Hospital one in a moderate to serious condition, and one with minor injuries.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience as emergency services responded to the crash.

