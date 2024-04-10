Update: Operation Middlepark

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

The investigation into the deaths of Kane Te Paa and Chrysler Stevens-Mark in Gisborne on 23 March is continuing.

Police have now spoken to all those who were at the party on Lytton Road where Kane (also known as Kane Taare-Gray) and Chrysler were killed, and the investigation team is in the process of reviewing all witness statements.

Forensic analysis of all items gathered during the investigation, including aknife located at the scene, is also ongoing.

This is a complex investigation due to the number of witnesses interviewed to date, and the number of victims involved, so there is a vast amount of information for the investigation team to assess.

A decision on further charges will be made once the forensic analysis has been completed and all other information has been assessed.

Two men charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (inrelation to one of the injured victims) are remanded in custody.

