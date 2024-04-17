Man's Next Stop Is Court After Clevedon Arrest

A man found himself in the fast lane to court, after coming to Police attention in Papakura last night.

Alongside driving charges, he will appear in court over a number of burglary charges.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter says a vehicle the man was travelling in was sighted on Boundary Road at around 9.30pm.

“The vehicle was of interest, so the unit monitored its movements and direction of travel.

“At the same time the Police Eagle helicopter was deploying to area and soon took over observations for ground staff.”

Eagle continued to monitor the vehicle until it arrived at a rural Clevedon property.

“Our staff approached the address, and voice appealed to the occupants of the address to come outside,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Six occupants from the address eventually exited from the house and were spoken to by our staff.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

He has since charged the driver with dangerous driving, as well as three burglary charges for incidents in East Tamaki and Mt Wellington in March.

The man is expected in the Manukau District Court today.

“I want to acknowledge the work of the various Police staff involved in last night’s incident in ensuring it was resolved safely,” Inspector Hunter says.

“It has also meant we have put the man before the Court to face those burglary matters that were under investigation.”

