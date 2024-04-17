Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man's Next Stop Is Court After Clevedon Arrest

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 10:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man found himself in the fast lane to court, after coming to Police attention in Papakura last night.

Alongside driving charges, he will appear in court over a number of burglary charges.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter says a vehicle the man was travelling in was sighted on Boundary Road at around 9.30pm.

“The vehicle was of interest, so the unit monitored its movements and direction of travel.

“At the same time the Police Eagle helicopter was deploying to area and soon took over observations for ground staff.”

Eagle continued to monitor the vehicle until it arrived at a rural Clevedon property.

“Our staff approached the address, and voice appealed to the occupants of the address to come outside,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Six occupants from the address eventually exited from the house and were spoken to by our staff.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

He has since charged the driver with dangerous driving, as well as three burglary charges for incidents in East Tamaki and Mt Wellington in March.

The man is expected in the Manukau District Court today.

“I want to acknowledge the work of the various Police staff involved in last night’s incident in ensuring it was resolved safely,” Inspector Hunter says.

“It has also meant we have put the man before the Court to face those burglary matters that were under investigation.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 