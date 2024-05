Delays Following Crash, Gladstone Road South

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash on the corner of Gladstone Road South and Quarry Road, Mosigel.

Police were notified of a crash at 7:48am, where a vehicle has collided with a traffic light pole.

There are no serious injuries reported.

Motorists are advised to divert travel over Three Mile Hill Road, and to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media