ORC Statement On Bus Hub Tragedy

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the family, and all those impacted following this tragedy”.

“We would like to reassure people who need to use the hub and bus services this morning that the Bus Hub is open and, aside from a diversion for Bus Stop B, which is closed, it is safe for the public to continue to catch buses.”

Alongside Police, ORC has increased security at the bus hub to provide for extra security staff at the hub today and over the weekend, and into the evening hours.

Public transport in Dunedin caters to around 13,500 passenger trips per day on average in Dunedin.

“We acknowledge this is a serious incident and tragedy, and that it impacts people’s trust and confidence. We continue to urge people to have confidence in the safety of our bus system, however, acknowledge terrible incidents such as the loss of a young person does impact on people and we’ll work hard to address that. It’s vital that we revisit current arrangements and all security requirements alongside DCC and Police, and this will happen in the days and weeks ahead.”

Council staff are at the bus hub this morning in a supporting role to guide people to where they can connect with two services impacted by the closure of Bus Stop B, which is closed today out of respect for what unfolded there yesterday.

In recent years, and in light of concerns about behaviour both on the buses and at the hub, the ORC has increased security in and around the bus services. It voted to continue funding a security trial to June 30 2024, at a cost of $126,000.

Police continue to ask anyone who witnessed the incident or took photos or video footage to get in touch with Dunedin Police via 105, quoting file number 240523/3321.

