Rail Buses Supporting Limited Train Services Sunday 16 June

Sunday, 16 June 2024, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport is recommending customers catch rail buses and regular bus services today as train services will be very limited.

AT has been advised by its operator, Auckland One Rail, that trains will be very limited today.

This is due to ongoing industrial action by Auckland One Rail's unionised employees.

Rail buses will operate to a full timetable today to give customers an alternative.

Customers are encouraged to check Live Departures on the AT Mobile App before travelling today, and rail bus service timetables will be visible in the app.

On the Eastern, Southern and Western lines there will be rail bus services operating to a 20 minute frequency during the day and a 30 minute frequency in the evening. On the Onehunga line, rail bus services will operate to a 30 minute frequency.

The Puhinui Express bus service will also operate during the day at a 30 minute frequency between Waitematā (Britomart) and Puhinui via Newmarket to provide customers with an express connection to the AirportLink.

AT’s Rail Franchise Manager, Craig Inger, says AT appreciates the disruption is frustrating for our customers.

“We thank Aucklanders for their patience during this time. Auckland One Rail is currently in facilitated mediation with the Rail and Maritime Union of New Zealand and we hope this progresses to a good outcome very soon. Aucklanders are understandably frustrated their train services are impacted.”

For Monday 17 June, we are anticipating that train services will continue to be impacted, and there may be cancellations to some services.

Which services are cancelled may vary depending on staff availability.

For regular updates, please visit at.govt.nz/trainaction

