Celebrate A Magical Night At Maanawatia A Matariki

Enjoy a free family-friendly event filled with live music, activities for the tamariki, kai, markets and more!

Hamilton City Council and Matariki Ki Waikato are hosting the fourth annual Maanawatia a Matarikiat Innes Common on Friday 20 June, from 3pm to 7pm.

Wrap up warm and rally your whaanau and friendsto celebrate the rising of the star cluster Matariki that marks our Maaori New Year - Te Maatahi o te Tau.

The arrival of Matariki is a sign for people to gather and celebrate new life, remember those who’ve passed and to plan for the future.

“Matariki is such a special time for Aotearoa. Come and join friends and whaanau for a lovely night under the stars at our stunning Hamilton Lake – the perfect place for reflection,” said Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate.

BUSIT are offering free bus rides (Hamilton bus services only) to the event from midday on Friday 20 June. Simply let the driver know you’re heading to Maanawatia a Matariki at Innes Common and jump on board!

To reduce waste, vendors are providing discounts to those who bring reusables:

Bring your own plate and cutlery to get $1 off a main meal from the taraka kai (food trucks).

Bring your own drinking cup, plate, and cutlery to get 50¢ off products at coffee and dessert trucks (discounts may vary depending on the product).

This year’s line-up of talented performers includes TOPA, Son & Water, Toiora, kapa kaka from Te Maurea Whiritoi and more.

Friday 20 June - 10am to 5pm

Enjoy a range of free low-key family activities including:

Waipunarangi Star Trail (all day)

hands-on family activities (all day)

kapa haka performance from Te Haone Kaha (11am)

weaving workshop with Wikitoria Tuhakaraina (11.30am and 2pm).

Saturday 21 June - 10am to 5pm

Enjoy a busy and exhilarating day of free interactive fun with Creative Waikato including:

Waipunarangi Star Trail (all day)

public opening of exhibition 843 to the 855 (10am)

(10am) community workshops, music, and performances coordinated by Creative Waikato (11.30am to 3.30pm).

For more Matariki events across Waikato visit Matariki Ki Waikato: https://matarikiwaikato.nz

