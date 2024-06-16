Arrest Made Following Ponsonby Disorder

Inspector Jason Homan:

A man has been taken into custody and charged after a disorder which left three people injured on Heke Street, Ponsonby overnight.

At around 10:20pm Police were called to a mass disorder, which started on Ponsonby Road, along Anglesea Street and ending on Heke Street.

A man has got into a vehicle and allegedly hit three people with it, before the vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a pole.

One person received moderate to serious injuries, and two people have since been discharged from hospital after they received moderate injuries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court Friday 21 June on three charges of injuring with intent to injure.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and conducted a scene examination, and further enquiries are ongoing.

