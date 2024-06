Serious Crash, Glendene - Waitematā

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Great North Road and Felgrove Street, Glendene.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

One lane is blocked, and traffic management is being put in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

