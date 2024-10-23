ACT Welcomes Commonsense Change In Work Rights For Migrant Families

ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar is welcoming today’s announcement that the Government intends to restore open work rights to the partners of skilled migrants, delivering on an ACT coalition commitment.

“Migrants are vital to address skill shortages in New Zealand,” says Dr Parmar.

“It never made sense to allow the partners of visa holders to be in New Zealand, consume services, and yet be banned from working and paying taxes.

“Today’s change is common sense, effectively lifting a ban contributing to New Zealand – something most migrants would be more than happy to do.

“We saw what happened when our borders were sealed shut. Businesses went to the wall, fruit was left to rot on the ground, the health system struggled to keep up with demand, and families were separated.

“But many were at risk of leaving due to unworkable rules requiring the partners of Accredited Employer Work Visa holders to also work for accredited employers and be paid the median wage. Making New Zealand a much less attractive place for migrants to live and work.

“This concern has been raised with me by businesses who are at risk of losing valuable staff. The uncertainty and distress this has caused for migrants and their families has been immense. I am relieved this issue is finally being resolved.

“ACT’s coalition agreement included a commitment to ‘liberalise the rules to make it easier for family members of visa holders to work in New Zealand, beginning with Skilled Migrant Category visa holders’.

“We are encouraged by this progress and are eager to see further improvements to our immigration settings to fulfil ACT’s coalition commitments and make our country the preferred destination for ideas, talent and investment.

“In particular, we look forward to introducing a five year, renewable parent category visa, conditional on that person’s healthcare costs being covered. This will help attract and retain migrants to ensure New Zealand has a competitive edge in the global war for talent. Doing right by migrants does not have to come at the cost of New Zealand’s own standard of living.

“Labour wrecked the economy and made a complete hash of immigration. ACT is determined to ensure that immigration policy is simple to navigate and welcoming so that migrants can reunite with their families, the economy can grow and more locals can be employed through job creation and investment.”

