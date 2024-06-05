Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Mayor Lewers Congratulates Local King’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 12:21 pm
Press Release: QLDC Office of the Mayor

In addition to his predecessor Jim Boult, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers has warmly congratulated two Upper Clutha stalwarts on being recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

Mary Lee has joined Jim Boult in being appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM), Mary’s for services to snow sports and tourism. Ralph Fegan has been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

“It’s fair to say that without Mary and her husband John we would not have the world-renowned local snow sports industry we have today. Full of the pioneering spirit that made the Cardrona Valley famous, they opened not only what is now Cardrona Alpine Resort, but also Snow Farm cross country ski field and Snow Park that was much loved in its day,” said Mayor Lewers.

“To have the vision to form the Pisa Alpine Charitable Trust in 2008 which protected Snow Farm and the reserve land on which it now sits is a testament to Mary’s commitment to the local community. Her skill and tenacity at instructing cross-country skiing and developing young athletes mean that her legacy will continue to be recognised on the world stage.”

“Ralph has volunteered for the fire service for nearly 40 years, first on the West Coast and then in Wānaka where he has been secretary since 2013. His tourism career has included two years as Chairman of Lake Wānaka Tourism, and a longer spell as a Director of the South Island Promotion Association.”

“Add in a long list of volunteering with groups like New Zealand Fighter Pilots’ Foundation Trust, Wānaka Airport, Upper Clutha RSA, Wānaka A&P Show and Food for Love and you get a picture of a local good sort of the highest order.”

“On behalf of the whole district I would like to pass on huge congratulations to both Mary and Ralph. We are enormously grateful to have you as locals.”

Official citations for all three local recipients can be found online as follows:

The full Honours list from 1995 to the present day can be found online at

https://www.dpmc.govt.nz/our-programmes/new-zealand-royal-honours/honours-lists-and-recipients/honours-lists

© Scoop Media

