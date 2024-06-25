Community Invited To Comment On Proposed Transfer Of Elderly Housing Units

Anyone with an interest in the provision of elderly housing in the district is encouraged to provide feedback on proposals by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to transfer nine dedicated units it currently manages to the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust (QLCHT).

Councillors approved public consultation unanimously at their meeting in Wānaka on 2 May. The intention would be to transfer five units in Wānaka and four in Arrowtown to QLCHT for a nominal figure of $1.00.

QLDC Property Director Quintin Howard said the proposals were felt to be appropriate given QLCHT’s existing senior housing programme to which these dwellings could potentially be added.

“If adopted, this would enable tenants access to additional resources, and for their homes to be managed by a specialist community housing provider. Whilst the idea is quite simple, it’s important we follow the correct process for removing these houses from Council’s schedule of assets that we manage on behalf of ratepayers. So once consultation has closed and we’ve collated all submissions, there’ll be an opportunity for submitters to speak to a hearings panel which will then make its recommendation back to Council.”

“The Trust was instigated by Council in 2007. Our continued strong relationship highlights the benefit of QLDC working collaboratively with QLCHT and other stakeholders on a range of measures to provide more affordable housing for our community, such as the Joint Housing Action Plan.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mr Howard noted that Council had completed healthy homes upgrades on all bar one of its nine elderly housing units, and that plans were underway to complete remaining work prior to the proposed handover.

QLCHT Chief Executive Julie Scott welcomed the opportunity for people to provide feedback.

“With a shared goal of increasing community housing throughout the district, both Council and the trust recognise the need to prioritise the interests of existing tenants whilst keeping an eye on future opportunities for improving and growing the district’s elderly housing stock.”

“As a government-registered community housing provider we specialise in housing more vulnerable members of our community. We have the expertise to manage these units whilst also providing wraparound support services to ensure tenants can maintain their own physical and emotional wellbeing needs.”

“In November 2022, the trust purchased land adjacent to the existing Wānaka units which would allow us to build at least 12 units across both sites. We’re also currently building six dedicated elderly housing units in Arrowtown on land at Jopp Street that QLDC transferred to us in March 2022.”

“We welcome the extra opportunities provided by these proposals should they be adopted. It would represent a big win for our local seniors by providing greater capacity and security as our local population grows and ages.”

The consultation period begins on Thursday 27 June and ends on Sunday 28 July. Full details of the proposals and how to make a submission can be found on QLDC’s online engagement portal Let’s Talk once consultation opens – https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/

Printed information will also be available, and submissions able to be made in written form, at Council libraries and its offices in Queenstown (10 Gorge Road) and Wānaka (47 Ardmore Street).

© Scoop Media

