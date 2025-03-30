Dog Bite Prevention Week - Why It Is More Important Than Ever To Pay Attention

New Zealanders are being urged to seriously consider dog safety advice as we enter Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 7).

The country has seen countless reports of incidents and attacks in recent months - some horrific and near fatal - prompting councils to boost animal control units.

The issue is quickly accelerating with ACC’s latest report showing there were 29,233 reported dog incidents last year - up 46% since 2015.

In 2024 close to 34-million dollars was paid out by ACC for incidents - an increase of 193% since 2015.

Women have also been more affected than men, with 17,763 reported incidents last year while men reported 11,457.

Dog Safe Workplace founder and director, Jo Clough, is becoming increasingly concerned by the lack of consistency around dog safety advice and is working to change that.

“We are going to be working with various councils, government organisations and companies around New Zealand so that we are all giving the same information based on the latest research both here and overseas.

It is not a quick fix, but we all need to be giving the same message.”

Statistics NZ, DHL, First Security, and Whangarei and South Waikato District Councils are among those distributing that message over Dog Bite Prevention Week.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Jo says it is an opportunity for everyone who has or comes into contact with dogs to reflect on what they can do better to help reduce the number of incidents.

But she reinforces the fact there is no one situation to blame and education needs to be provided at different levels.

“Programs have to be suited to age and interactional situations. Early Childhood Education is different to Primary or Intermediate ages. The same with workers - it has to be relevant to their environment. Education for dog owners is another factor in getting them to understand their dogs' behaviour and their responsibilities under the law.”

Jo Clough is releasing a safety tip every day of Dog Bite Prevention Week with the hope of preventing attacks and the impact of them.

Organisations sharing Dog Bite Prevention Week resources:

Invercargill DC

South Waikato DC

Mata-mata Piako DC

Whangarei DC

Tauranga DC

Queenstown Lakes DC

First Security

DHL Australia

MDSP (UK)

Intuto

Statistics NZ

Ministry of Education

Vets North

Carevets

Wells

Pumpt Advertising

© Scoop Media

