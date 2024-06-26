Stratford District Council Fees And Charges For 2024/25 Adopted

On Tuesday 25 June, Stratford District Council adopted its 2024/25 Fees and Charges Schedule after being consulted on as part of the draft Long Term Plan 2024-34 (LTP).

Some amendments to the proposed Fees and Charges were made after the LTP hearing in May, which Elected Members agreed to at yesterday’s meeting. These are outlined below:

Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre Swim School fees were amended to $145 per term including entry.

Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre private hire fee was amended to include the multipurpose rooms.

Facsimile service charge was removed from the Fees and Charges schedule.

War Memorial Centre hourly rates for hire were amended to include per hour or part thereof.

Aerodrome commercial strip hire was amended to $10.00 per tonne of fertiliser.

Roading License to Occupy Rental was amended to $260.00 per annum.

All other proposed changes to the Fees and Charges as part of the draft LTP were adopted as is.

This includes amended fees and charges under the following sections:

Aerodrome

Building Control

Bylaws

Cemetery

Health Licences

Housing for Older Persons

Publications

Resource Management

Sportsgrounds, Parks and Reserves

Staff charge out rates

Stormwater Connection

Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre

Venue Hire

Wastewater

Water Supply

The full schedule can be viewed online here: https://www.stratford.govt.nz/our-council/fees-and-charges

The new Fees and Charges will come into effect on Monday 1 July 2024.

