Police Make Arrest Following Serious Incident In Henderson

Police have today made an arrest in relation to a serious incident in Henderson last month where a woman was injured. Acting Detective Inspector Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says Police have been making enquiries into the incident on Dellwood Avenue in the early hours of Thursday 27 June. “Around 2.20am, Police responded to reports of an aggravated burglary at the residential address, where a woman was seriously injured. “As a result of extensive enquiries and information from the public, Police located a person of interest early this morning.” A 36-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today. Police would like to thank the members of the community who came forward with information in the days following this incident. “We can reassure our locals and the wider public that Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” Acting Detective Inspector Goldie says. Police are also continuing to provide support to the victim. “The female victim, who is in her 80s, is continue to recover in a stable condition with her family.” As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

