Woman Arrested For Ōtaki Burglary

Monday, 12 August 2024, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with burglary, following the execution of several search warrants in Levin on Friday 9 August.

The arrest relates to the burglary of a commercial premises in Ōtaki early in the morning of 9 August, where a large quantity of perfume was stolen.

The search warrants in Levin resulted in a substantial quantity of the stolen perfume being recovered.

Police also located the stolen vehicle believed to have been used in the burglary.

The investigation into this burglary is ongoing and Police expect to make further arrests.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
