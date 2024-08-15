Information Sought After Convenience Stores Targeted

Police are investigating after a convenience store on The Terrace was targeted twice in as many days.

At around 5:15am Sunday 11 August, Police responded to the City Stop store on The Terrace after three offenders broke in through the door using tools and stole a number of items.

At around 7:10pm the following day, Monday 12 August, Police again responded to the store after three offenders entered the store with weapons threatening the store attendant with a knife.

Luckily no one was injured in the incident.

In both incidents the offenders targeted tobacco, vape products, and ice-creams.

Enquiries have revealed the offenders left the scene of the robbery in a white Toyota Aqua stolen from Hania Street, Mt Victoria, 30 minutes prior.

Police located a Mazda Demio, previously stolen that afternoon from Waterloo railway station, on Hania Street in the place of the stolen Toyota Aqua.

A search warrant was executed within an hour of the robbery at a Wainuiomata address where items stolen in the robbery where located. The Toyota Aqua was later located abandoned in Wainuiomata.

Both vehicles were seized and have undergone forensic examinations.

At this time no one has been charged however enquiries are continuing, including to determine whether the two incidents are linked.

Police are also investigating another burglary that occurred at about 1am Tuesday morning at the Island Bay Diary on The Parade, where four masked offenders broke into the store with a hammer and stole cash, cigarettes and vape products.

They were travelling in a silver Toyota Allion sedan that had been stolen from Torridon Rd earlier in the night, and which was later recovered in Houghton Bay.

Police are reviewing all three matters to determine if they are the work of the same group of offenders.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, Wellington Area Investigations Manager says there is no place for violence in our community, especially against people that are just trying to do their jobs.

“We work hard to hold offenders to account and prevent further offences from occurring as we know the impact it has on hard-working business owners, their staff, and members of the public.”

Not only can these offences have a financial effect on small businesses through the loss of stock and damage to stores, but they also have the potential to cause serious harm to the retailers and the community."

Police received several reports Monday afternoon of the Mazda Demio being driven in the Petone area by a driver wearing a mask, we are appealing for any sightings of this vehicle or its occupants, DSS Leitch says.

Police are appealing for any information that could assist in these investigations.

We are seeking sightings of the vehicles likely containing three occupants wearing masks, the Demio in Lower Hutt, Petone and Wellington and the Aqua after leaving The Terrace travelling to Wainuiomata after 7.10pm Monday evening as well as any sightings of the Allion overnight Monday in and around Miramar and Island Bay areas.

Police also seek any information other that may assist in identifying those involved in the offences.

You can report any information to Police by calling 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’. Please reference file number: 240812/2395.

