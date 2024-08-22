Operation Block: Pakuranga Homicide Investigation Update

Today Police are providing an update in relation to Operation Block, the ongoing homicide investigation into the fatal shooting in Pakuranga Heights on 19 August.

At about 6.45am on Monday morning, a man was shot and killed after leaving his family home.

While formal identification processes remain ongoing, we are comfortable the man killed was 59-year-old, Tuipulotu Vi.

Our thoughts are with Mr Vi’s family at this time and we are continuing to provide them with support.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police are committed to holding the persons responsible to account.

“Mr Vi died in a shocking display of violence, and we understand the community is feeling uneasy.

“At this point we want to ensure the community that are doing everything we can to piece together exactly what has happened and who was involved.”

Detective Inspector Vickers says the investigation team are speaking with a number of people who were in the area at the time.

“As part of our enquiries, we are investigating how this homicide may be linked to another incident where a firearm was discharged towards a house in Beach Haven on the morning of 23 July. “Several bullet casings were located outside an address on Rambler Crecent and some property damaged, thankfully no one was hurt.”

He says Police are also working to establish and confirm whether there are any gang links behind these two incidents.

“At the moment we can confirm there is a familial link between people who live at both addresses, but we are working hard to understand the motivation behind both shootings.

“It is still very early in our investigation, and we have a lot of ground to cover as we piece this together.

“We appreciate and thank the community who have assisted and supported our investigation to date.”

The community can expect to see a continued Police presence in these areas, we are again appealing to the public for anyone with information to come and speak to us.

The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who has footage, and was travelling between 4.45am-7.30am on Monday 19 August in Pakuranga Heights.

Specifically, Police want to hear from anyone that was travelling on Cascades Road, Archmillen Avenue, Hope Farm Avenue or Marvon Downs Avenue between those times.

If you were in the area and have photos or videos which may be relevant, please upload them here: https://block.nc3.govt.nz

Anyone with information can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please reference file number 240819/5586.Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

