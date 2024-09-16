Collective Responsibility At The Heart Of The Community Wellbeing Strategy 2024-27

06 September 2024

Horowhenua District Council has launched its Community Wellbeing Strategy 2024-27 – He Hapori Pakari Strong Communities, a collaborative blueprint designed to foster a thriving, inclusive, and resilient community. Adopted by Council on 12 June 2024, this Strategy aims to bring together community partners, iwi, local agencies, and residents to create meaningful progress over the next three years.

This update was shaped by community engagement, including workshops, online consultations, a citizens’ panel, and invaluable input from Iwi partners.

Rather than focusing solely on what Council will do, the Strategy highlights the value of working together with local agencies, iwi, and government departments, encouraging collaboration to ensure meaningful change.

Mayor Bernie Wanden, who is Chair of the Community Wellbeing Committee, says, “The Community Wellbeing Strategy is not just a plan for Council—it’s a collective vision. Together with our partners, we’ll be working to ensure delivery of positive outcomes in areas that matter most to our people. This Strategy allows us to be both responsive and proactive, supporting community-led solutions and agency collaboration.”

The seven priority areas identified in the Strategy reflect the collective ambition of the community and its partners:

Te Ahurea – Culture : Emphasising cultural identity and expression.

: Emphasising cultural identity and expression. He Hapori Tūhonohono – Connected Community : Strengthening community connections.

: Strengthening community connections. Te Hauora Me te Oranga Tonutanga – Health and Wellbeing : Enhancing overall health and wellbeing.

: Enhancing overall health and wellbeing. Te Noho Pūmau I Horowhenua – Sense of Place and Belonging : Fostering a strong sense of place and belonging.

: Fostering a strong sense of place and belonging. Ngā Whare – Housing : Addressing housing needs and availability.

: Addressing housing needs and availability. Te Taiao, Te Hapori Te Manawaroa me te Takatūnga – Environment, Community Resilience, and Preparedness : Promoting environmental stewardship and resilience.

: Promoting environmental stewardship and resilience. Te Haumarutanga o te Hapori – Community Safety: Ensuring community safety and security.

In addition, there are critical areas of focus that further support this work, including:

Building and maintaining strong, mana-enhancing relationships across the community.

Strengthening partnerships with iwi, local services, and agencies to ensure shared accountability.

Encouraging community-led development, where residents take an active role in shaping their future.

Improving access to kai through community-led initiatives.

The Strategy highlights the significant challenges brought by the cost of living crisis, recognising it as an overarching issue across all priority areas. Addressing this requires coordinated efforts from all sectors of the community.

Chief Executive Monique Davidson emphasises the importance of collective responsibility. “This Strategy represents the collective aspirations of our entire community, and its success depends on how we all work together. We will ensure accountability by keeping the Community Wellbeing Committee updated and by working closely with all partners to measure progress. By sharing responsibility for these goals, we can deliver real and lasting change.”

The Action Plan supporting this Strategy outlines how Council, partners, and the community can collectively contribute to achieving these goals. Everyone, including government bodies, has a role to play. By working together, Horowhenua can become a community where everyone feels connected and supported.

To explore the Community Wellbeing Strategy – He Hapori Pakari, visit: www.horowhenua.govt.nz/CommunityWellbeingStrategy

