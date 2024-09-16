First National Commemoration Of New Zealand Service In Timor-Leste

At 11am on Saturday 21 September 2024 the first national commemoration of New Zealand’s service in Timor-Leste will take place at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. This commemoration marks 25 years since the first New Zealand troops arrived in Timor-Leste (East Timor).

"On this first commemoration of New Zealand’s service in Timor-Leste, we honour those who were deployed and their whanau at home, those who tragically died, and those who returned to Aotearoa forever changed," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Secretary and Chief Executive Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

"New Zealand troops were deployed to Timor-Leste to support restoring peace and security as part of a United Nations-sanctioned multinational operation.

"Saturday’s national commemoration honours our service personnel and the civilians who served alongside them, and is a time and space to remember those who tragically lost their lives while on deployment."

Across two periods, from 1999 to 2002, and again in 2006-12, approximately 7,000 New Zealanders were deployed to Timor-Leste to support the country as it transitioned to independence and sought to maintain peace and stability.

In August 1999 violence broke out across Timor-Leste after a referendum in which 78% of voters opted for independence from Indonesia. Pro-Indonesian militia caused widespread destruction, killing more than 1,000 civilians, and destroying towns and villages.

"New Zealand was one of the largest contributors to the peace support operation, deploying not only the New Zealand Defence Force, but also police and prison officers, medics, legal experts and more.

"The operation was also notable as one of the first times that New Zealand’s female soldiers were deployed in combat roles.

"New Zealand’s service in Timor-Leste was significant, with the 1999-2002 commitment being this country’s largest military deployment since the Korean War.

"Tragically, five New Zealanders, and three personnel from Fiji, Ireland and Nepal who were serving under New Zealand command, lost their lives while serving in Timor-Leste.

In May 2002, Timor-Leste became an independent country and New Zealand’s presence was significantly reduced. A resurgence of violence in 2006 saw troops and police redeployed to restore order. New Zealand personnel were withdrawn in December 2012, although the New Zealand Defence Force continues to provide assistance and advice to the Timor-Leste military.

"Every commemoration is an opportunity for reflection. In 2024, we remember the actions taken by those New Zealanders 25 years ago that have made a real difference to the people of Timor-Leste," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Public who are interested in attending the commemoration should be seated at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul in Wellington by 10:45am for an 11:00am start.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Pukeahu Facebook page from 11:00am.

