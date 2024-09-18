Police Seek Couple Who Spoke With Missing Man Bret Hill

Supplied: NZ Police

Police searching for missing Upper Hutt man Bret Hill want to speak to a couple who were seen having a conversation with him on the day he disappeared.

Bret, aged 50, was last seen on Hillside Drive in Maoribank on Sunday. About 5.45pm that afternoon, he was seen having a short conversation with a couple walking a small dog at the Maoribank Lights intersection, just above the Hutt River.

Police want to speak to this couple about the short interaction. If this is you, please contact us.

Bret is 195cm tall, of solid build, with black hair and a short white beard. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark green t-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie, black jandals and cap.

A search is continuing in the Upper Hutt area today, and Police continue to review CCTV and follow up leads from the public.

We would like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the vicinity of Hillside Drive, who may have recorded Bret’s movements around 5.30pm.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240916/4478.

If you see Bret, please call 111 and quote the reference number above.

