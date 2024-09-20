Backyard Inspires Eco-Friendly Artwork By South And East Auckland Tamariki

The next generation of environmental heroes from South and East Auckland will be showcasing their incredible artistic talent and eco-awareness at the Auckland Botanic Garden in the upcoming school holidays.

The annual Eye on Nature Creative Arts competition, hosted by the Beautification Trust, invites local tamariki to get creative and produce original pieces that focus on the 2024 theme “Act Local – What’s in your backyard?”, making use of sustainable and re-purposed materials learning how to care for te taiao (the environment) around them.

“Aotearoa offers one of the most diverse and unique environments in the world. By learning about the ecosystem around them, we inspire the tamariki and instil pride for our beautiful land,” says the Beautification Trust’s Community Programmes Manager, Sterling Ruwhiu.

“The tamariki will not only explore plants, animals and insects from local gardens and backyards, but also the environmental impact that small actions can make to their surroundings,” she adds.



The free exhibition officially opens to the public starting Saturday 28th September, and welcomes all visitors to place their votes to crown the People’s Choice Award. Winning kindergartens and schools will earn cash prizes and art supply vouchers, with a total prize pool of $2,550.

This event is part of the Beautification Trust’s annual Eye on Nature children’s environmental education programme and is sponsored by Auckland Council and the six southern local boards.

