Have A Sweet Time In Porirua

Twenty Porirua eateries are taking part in ChoctoberFest 2024. Photo/Supplied.



Porirua’s ChoctoberFest is back for its third year, with 20 cafés across the city serving up unique creations throughout October, all featuring iconic Whittaker’s chocolate.

For the whole month, 19 Porirua cafés will be offering unique chocolate drinks, vying for the title of Top of the Chocs, and from 1 to 13 October there will be 10 delicious baked treats available as part of the Whittaker’s Bake Off.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says having the support of Whittaker’s is great for the city.

"We know how much Kiwis love Whittaker’s chocolate and to have it made on our doorstep here in Porirua is something we’re really proud of.

"We’ve also got some amazing hospitality outlets and we know it’s a tough time for that industry. So ChoctoberFest is a great way to get behind local businesses and show some support, while enjoying something delicious," she says.

Whittaker’s CEO James Ardern says the company is proud to have been making chocolate in Porirua for more than 50 years.

"The annual ChoctoberFest is always a great opportunity to celebrate that, and we are delighted to be part of it again this year.

"We look forward to seeing how local businesses get creative with chocolate, and to sampling what’s on offer throughout the month."

With hot and cold drinks, imaginative baked creations, vegan options, gluten free choices and even cocktails, there should be something for almost everyone.

Once you’ve tasted, you can vote for your favourites to help decide who comes out on top.

There are amazing prizes up for grabs, including a Whittaker’s factory tour, invites to an exclusive Whittaker’s event at Kai Tahi, café vouchers, and a year’s supply (52 blocks) of chocolate.

poriruacity.govt.nz/choctoberfest

