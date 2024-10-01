Emergency Management Guide: A Must-Have For Any Emergency

If you like information, things that are free, and things that are yellow and blue, then the Taupō District Emergency Management Guide is the thing for you.

Taupō District Civil Defence has a brand spanking new edition of the guide which is a must-have for all the natural hazards in our rohe. It has all you need to know about what to do in an emergency, and how to prepare for an emergency.

It has been designed specifically for our region, with fill-in-the-blank spaces for you to tailor a plan to your needs. It even has an awesome Toyota Starlet picture that you can colour in yourself.

Taupō District emergency management advisor Hayley Nicholson says a lot of whānau and communities are doing a great job of getting themselves prepared, but there are still plenty of households out there who have yet to get around to it.

“Being ready for an emergency is so important in the Taupō rohe. We live in an active hazard region and any one of them could see households or communities cut off for some time. Understanding the hazards and preparing accordingly is the best thing people can do for themselves,” she says.

The guide can be downloaded at www.taupo.govt.nz/civildefence, or physical copies can be picked up from Council’s Customer and Visitor Information Centres in Taupō, Tūrangi, and Mangakino, Neighbourhood Support, or your health provider.

The Taupō District Emergency Management Guide, Taupō District Council and the Get Ready websites are sources of official information.

If you’re not already, you should be following the Taupō Civil Defence Facebook page and, in an emergency, turn on the radio!

The more informed our community is, the better, Nicholson says.

“If any group wants to distribute information about how to prepare in an emergency, then go for it, just as long as the information comes from the Taupō District Emergency Management Guide, Taupō District Council or the Get Ready website.”

© Scoop Media

