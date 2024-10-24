Electric Articulated Buses For Karori; Hail And Ride Bus Service For Tawa

The first tranche of electric articulated buses is expected to join the Metlink fleet in 2026, and a hail and ride, fixed route bus service will replace the Metlink On Demand trial in 2025.

Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee reconfirmed its commitment to articulated buses today, but was forced to replace the On Demand trial - one of more than 40 Metlink projects declined finance by the government through the National Land Transport Fund (NLTF).

Despite facing an NLTF shortfall of $134m, committee chair Thomas Nash says the regional council will not give up on improving the Metlink network.

"Along with a new public transport spine along the harbour quays and the redevelopment of the Golden Mile, articulated buses are absolutely critical for meeting projected demand for bus services in Wellington,” Cr Nash says.

“We are determined to deliver these projects even as government funding cuts are making our job harder."

Cr Nash says councillors were disappointed the innovative and popular Metlink On Demand trial in Tawa could not be made permanent, but they agreed its transition to a fixed route service is a good alternative.

“We’re confident Metlink On Demand vans and drivers can be redeployed to a more affordable hail and ride service with a fixed route and timetable,” Cr Nash says.

“Passengers can flag down vans to pick them up anywhere along the route where its safe for drivers to stop. It will serve about 3,300 residents who would otherwise lose access to public transport when the trial finishes at the end of the year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’ll work with the Tawa community to design the route. The vans will be fitted with Snapper, giving passengers fare discounts not available to Metlink On Demand.”

As part of a review of the On Demand trial, Metlink commissioned an independent study of locations in the Wellington Region where on-demand public transport might be appropriate.

The study found there are currently no areas where on-demand would be more cost effective than current fixed route services. It concluded that in most locations, on-demand would provide better public transport but only with significant extra investment.

The committee also heard plans today for the introduction of high capacity, electric, articulated buses on Route 2, the region’s busiest and first all-electric bus route that runs between Karori and Miramar / Seatoun.

“Articulated buses have 65 percent more capacity than buses currently providing Route 2 services,“ Cr Nash says.

“Patronage on the route is predicted to double from three to six million passengers over the next 10 years. Tunnels in Karori and Seatoun are too small to fit double deckers, so articulated buses are the best way to meet demand without adding to Golden Mile congestion with more regular sized buses.”

Negotiations are currently underway with Route 2 operator Kinetic to purchase and operate the articulate buses.

Metlink would like five articulated buses to start operating on the busiest section of Route 2 between Karori and Courtenay Place in 2026, before a full fleet of up to 29 eventually covers the whole route.

To accommodate articulated buses, the road controlling authority Wellington City Council is leading a programme of minor infrastructure changes to intersections, curbs and bus stops. Most of this work is already complete along the Karori to Courtenay Place section of Route 2.

For more information, visit: Transport-Committee-24-October-2024-Order-Paper.pdf : https://www.gw.govt.nz/assets/Documents/2024/10/Transport-Committee-24-October-2024-Order-Paper.pdf

© Scoop Media

