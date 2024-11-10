Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Termination Of Southern Ward, Westland Declaration Of State Of Emergency

Sunday, 10 November 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

At 11:23 am this morning Mayor Helen Lash terminated the Declaration of Emergency for Southern Ward, Westland. The Westland District Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been stood down at 11:30 am.

“We want to thank the community for their patience and assistance during this event”, says Controller Claire Brown. “It can be scary and stressful for our community during events like this, especially if you must evacuate your home. We appreciate the efforts of everyone who self-evacuated and who kept the EOC informed of their whereabouts, and those who helped other members of the community and visitors find accommodation.”

If your home or surrounding property suffered damage during the rain event, you'll need to contact your insurance company or insurance broker and make a claim. Make sure to take photos of the damage to support your claim and help your insurer assess your entitlement. If your home has been flooded during the event, please contact Council's building control department so they can do a Rapid Building Assessment. If you'd like to know more about Natural Hazard cover and your entitlements visit https://www.naturalhazards.govt.nz/

State Highway 6 from Fox Glacier to Hokitika was cleared yesterday evening, but the highway between Fox Glacier and Haast remains closed. Waka Kotahi will be providing an update on this road at 10am on Monday, 11 November.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 