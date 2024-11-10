Termination Of Southern Ward, Westland Declaration Of State Of Emergency

At 11:23 am this morning Mayor Helen Lash terminated the Declaration of Emergency for Southern Ward, Westland. The Westland District Council Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been stood down at 11:30 am.

“We want to thank the community for their patience and assistance during this event”, says Controller Claire Brown. “It can be scary and stressful for our community during events like this, especially if you must evacuate your home. We appreciate the efforts of everyone who self-evacuated and who kept the EOC informed of their whereabouts, and those who helped other members of the community and visitors find accommodation.”

If your home or surrounding property suffered damage during the rain event, you'll need to contact your insurance company or insurance broker and make a claim. Make sure to take photos of the damage to support your claim and help your insurer assess your entitlement. If your home has been flooded during the event, please contact Council's building control department so they can do a Rapid Building Assessment. If you'd like to know more about Natural Hazard cover and your entitlements visit https://www.naturalhazards.govt.nz/

State Highway 6 from Fox Glacier to Hokitika was cleared yesterday evening, but the highway between Fox Glacier and Haast remains closed. Waka Kotahi will be providing an update on this road at 10am on Monday, 11 November.

