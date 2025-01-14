Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Black Jack Fire Update #8

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 8:16 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters will target two areas on the Black Jack fireground today where multiple hotspots were identified by Fire and Emergency NZ's specialist drone team overnight.

Incident Controller Shane Bromley said that the two clusters comprised about 25 hotspots and were found using thermal imaging.

"The crews did a very thorough job yesterday and there were no hotspots found in the areas where they had been working," he said. Today's work would be on terrain that is more difficult to reach on foot.

Three crews of firefighters from the Department of Conservation are at work today, alongside firefighters from the Kuaotuna and Whangapoua Volunteer Fire Brigades. Two helicopters will continue working with monsoon buckets.

Black Jack Road will continue to be managed with stop / go access from 7.30am until about 5pm today, for residents and those with essential business. The walking track in the area continues to be closed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 