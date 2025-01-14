Black Jack Fire Update #8

Firefighters will target two areas on the Black Jack fireground today where multiple hotspots were identified by Fire and Emergency NZ's specialist drone team overnight.

Incident Controller Shane Bromley said that the two clusters comprised about 25 hotspots and were found using thermal imaging.

"The crews did a very thorough job yesterday and there were no hotspots found in the areas where they had been working," he said. Today's work would be on terrain that is more difficult to reach on foot.

Three crews of firefighters from the Department of Conservation are at work today, alongside firefighters from the Kuaotuna and Whangapoua Volunteer Fire Brigades. Two helicopters will continue working with monsoon buckets.

Black Jack Road will continue to be managed with stop / go access from 7.30am until about 5pm today, for residents and those with essential business. The walking track in the area continues to be closed.

