Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Closures Resume At State Highway 6 Epitaph Slip Site

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 3:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

The New Year has seen the resumption of resilience and rockfall remediation work on State Highway 6 between Moeraki and Haast.

Severe weather in November saw State Highway 6 closed at the Epitaph Slip site following a major rockfall and flooding.

Major rock scaling work required to remove dangerous unstable rocks above the highway was put on hold over the holiday period so the teams on site could take a well-deserved break.

There was no movement or other changes at the site over the break, and with the holiday period over, work crews have returned to the site to continue with further blasting and removal of material above the highway.

From this week, there will be weekly road closures at the slip site every Tuesday and Thursday, between 12:30 pm and 4 pm. These will continue until March.

The closures are essential. Because explosives are being used, it will not be safe to drive through the works area and the highway must be closed while rocks and debris are removed.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi appreciates the closures will create delays and disruption for drivers. However, it is critical this work be completed to improve the highway’s safety and resilience.

Because there are no available detour routes, driver must be aware of the closures and plan their travel accordingly.

Updates on the highway’s status can be found the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website. Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before they travel.

  • Highway Conditions – West Coast

Works Schedule:

  • Every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, 12:30 pm to 4 pm. Closures will be ongoing until March.
  • SH6 CLOSED to all traffic at the Epitaph Slip Site. No immediate detour available. Drivers should avoid the area and time their travel to outside the closure periods.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 