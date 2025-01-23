One To Face Court After Drugs, Stolen Items, And Cash Seized, Hawke's Bay

An operation targeting methamphetamine dealing in the Hawke's Bay has resulted in an arrest, alongside the seizure of drugs, stolen items, and around $57,500 cash.

In Hastings, at around 7.45am this morning, the Armed Offenders Squad arrested and charged a 55-year-old man in relation to the operation.

Following the arrest, a search of the man’s vehicle located around $7,500 cash, scales, and around 56grams of methamphetamine.

The Organised Crime Unit, assisted by Offender Prevention Teams, the Armed Offenders Squad, and a Police dog unit, executed three search warrants within Hastings and Napier later in the day.

In properties in Flaxmere and Camberley, Police staff located a small amount of methamphetamine and cannabis, as well as stolen power tools, e-scooters and e-bikes, and a stolen Holden Commodore.

At a commercial premises in Pandora, Napier, the Organised Crime Unit located $50,000 cash and 220grams of methamphetamine.

Detective Sergeant Kris Payne says, Police is pleased with the result from this operation.

“We work hard to disrupt the supply of methamphetamine and other drugs as we see first-hand the serious impacts and harm these illicit drugs have on our communities every day.”

Police will continue to target those who supply illicit drugs, which cause extreme harm and damage to our communities. However, we cannot do this alone, and we ask that anyone with information about the supply of illicit drugs contacts us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

The 55-year-old man appeared in Hastings District Court today, charged with possession of methamphetamine to supply and supplying methamphetamine. He is remanded in custody to reappear on Tuesday 11 February.

Further charges are likely.

© Scoop Media

